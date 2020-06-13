232 Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
693 , Grant Cir
693 Grant Circle, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Recently renovated house - Property Id: 270555 Recently renovated one bed,one bath town house, beautiful kitchen, with granite countertop, dishwaher and garbage disposal. full finished basement with laundry room, washer and dryer machines.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5716 Ring St
5716 Ring Court, Hanover Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1880 sqft
5716 Ring St Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981181)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4663 Whitney Drive
4663 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
4663 Whitney Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3826735)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1246 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 10

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1672 Tanglewood Avenue
1672 Tanglewood Avenue, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Village Has Crime Free Requirement ...Owner prefers 2 Year Lease !!!Solid Brick 2 Flat offers 2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent!! Gorgeously Updated!! All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Washer & Dryer in Building!! Ample Parking!! Min Credit of 650...
Results within 1 mile of Hanover Park

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2910 Belle Ln
2910 Belle Lane, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 BED 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN TOWN PLACE WEST! - Great end unit featuring bamboo floors in lr, dr and den ceramic tile in kitchen and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted this home has 2 story lr with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
617 Kingsbridge Drive
617 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Townhome with a 2 car attached garage and a full finished basement. 2 story living room, formal dining area with sliding glass doors to patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
112 Dartford
112 Dartford Lane, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2012 sqft
SIZZLING SCHAUMBURG JUMBO RAISED RANCH. TRULY MOVE-IN READY! THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & NEUTRAL KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SHARED BATH + GOOD CLOSET SPACE. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1095 PRESCOTT Drive
1095 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is move in ready! Unit offers nice size kitchen~ combined dining area & living room~sliding doors that lead to patio to enjoy the outdoors~ spacious bedrooms~ walk-in closet~in unit washer/dryer~ 1st floor unit~ 2

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
130 S Hale Avenue
130 South Hale Avenue, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Close to Schools, parks, expressway, and shopping. Great Bartlett School district. Fenced in the back yard. Remodeled and updated. Clean open basement with a sump pump.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1979 Gary Court Unit B
1979 Gary Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Schaumburg Two Bed Two Bath First Floor Condo with Garage - Great location and nice floor plan. Two beds, two full baths. Large family room with laminate wood flooring. Separate kitchen and eating area.

Median Rent in Hanover Park

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hanover Park is $1,126, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,324.
Studio
$970
1 Bed
$1,126
2 Beds
$1,324
3+ Beds
$1,694
City GuideHanover Park
Fun Fact: This Chicago suburb has the youngest population north of the big city.

What makes Hanover Park unique? The average resident age is only 32! Commuter trains make it easy to work in the city, and O’Hare International Airport is just a few minutes away. From the safe, cozy Hanover Park community, you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to Chicago without the hassles of extreme urban living.

Small Town Values

Have you ever heard the phrase “it takes a village to raise a child”? In Hanover Park, residents take this literally. While there are nearly 38,000 people living in Hanover Park, it feels like a small town – in fact, residents call it a village. However, the close proximity to Chicago means that there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy grown-up fun. Economically, Hanover Park is doing really well – average income is going up, which is always a good thing.

The Neighborhoods of Hanover Park

Hanover Park meets all of the qualifications of suburban living at its best. In some cities, enjoying all of the amenities of this area would be out of reach for average people. Luckily, in Hanover Park, there is something for everyone – neighborhoods that cater to college students and areas more suited to the urban sophisticate.

County Farm Road/West Lake Street Area: If you can fit into a studio rental or just a single bedroom, the County Farm Road/West Lake Street area offers great potential. You can get an apartment at a reasonable rental price, giving you access to all of the benefits of Hanover Park living without wreaking havoc on your budget. Better still, there are plenty of vacancies. Many of the folks in this neighborhood are here temporarily, as college students or passing through on their way to one of the other Hanover Park neighborhoods.  

Greenbrook Boulevard/County Farm Road Area: The Greenbrook Boulevard and County Farm Road neighborhood strikes the perfect balance between urban excitement and small-town community. Reasonable prices on a wide variety of rental properties, from studio apartments to townhouses to single family homes, make the area a win for everyone. Unfortunately, many people think this neighborhood is their ideal home, so it is pretty hard to find a place that is available when you need it. Frankly, once people move here, they just don’t leave. As soon as you know your relocation plans, start looking at apartments for rent. Make sure your application is top-notch and your references impeccable.

Irving Park Road/Northway Drive Area: Though it is tough to find a home for rent, those that do consider themselves lucky. In this neighborhood, you can enjoy lots of space at great prices. This area has a variety of people living here, including college students, families, and retirees. You are likely to find yourself in a row house, which is pretty special – this architecture sets the neighborhood apart. 

Ontarioville Road/West Lake Street Area: If your style is lots of new construction, you’ll find your niche around Ontario Road and West Lake Street. While there are lots of single family homes, there are still a solid number of city apartments for rent at affordable prices. Part of this neighborhood’s charm is the prevalence of row houses, which gives the area a distinctive look.

Schick: The fact is that the idyllic Hanover Park lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag if you want to live in Schick. Living in this neighborhood is not inexpensive. However, lots of people seem to think Schick is worth it, because there aren’t many apartments for rent. Most residences are single family homes, owner-occupied, with three or more bedrooms. If you can come up with the cash and find a place, you’ll love living in Schick.

Village Center: If you need to be right in the thick of things, head straight for the Village Center. It is as urban as you are going to get without jumping into serious city living. You can live in an apartment complex or find a single family rental home – either way, the price is reasonable, and there are plenty of places available. Lots of folks bike the city – even to work and back – which is great if you want to go green or get rid of that spare tire around your middle. 

Chicago is one of the greatest metropolises in the world, but let’s face it – it has its drawbacks. Those that want to enjoy the best of Chicago without the less appealing bits make their home in the cozy neighborhoods of suburbs like Hanover Park.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hanover Park?
In Hanover Park, the median rent is $970 for a studio, $1,126 for a 1-bedroom, $1,324 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,694 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hanover Park, check out our monthly Hanover Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hanover Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Hanover Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hanover Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hanover Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

