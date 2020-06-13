232 Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL

The Neighborhoods of Hanover Park

Hanover Park meets all of the qualifications of suburban living at its best. In some cities, enjoying all of the amenities of this area would be out of reach for average people. Luckily, in Hanover Park, there is something for everyone – neighborhoods that cater to college students and areas more suited to the urban sophisticate.

County Farm Road/West Lake Street Area: If you can fit into a studio rental or just a single bedroom, the County Farm Road/West Lake Street area offers great potential. You can get an apartment at a reasonable rental price, giving you access to all of the benefits of Hanover Park living without wreaking havoc on your budget. Better still, there are plenty of vacancies. Many of the folks in this neighborhood are here temporarily, as college students or passing through on their way to one of the other Hanover Park neighborhoods.

Greenbrook Boulevard/County Farm Road Area: The Greenbrook Boulevard and County Farm Road neighborhood strikes the perfect balance between urban excitement and small-town community. Reasonable prices on a wide variety of rental properties, from studio apartments to townhouses to single family homes, make the area a win for everyone. Unfortunately, many people think this neighborhood is their ideal home, so it is pretty hard to find a place that is available when you need it. Frankly, once people move here, they just don’t leave. As soon as you know your relocation plans, start looking at apartments for rent. Make sure your application is top-notch and your references impeccable.

Irving Park Road/Northway Drive Area: Though it is tough to find a home for rent, those that do consider themselves lucky. In this neighborhood, you can enjoy lots of space at great prices. This area has a variety of people living here, including college students, families, and retirees. You are likely to find yourself in a row house, which is pretty special – this architecture sets the neighborhood apart.

Ontarioville Road/West Lake Street Area: If your style is lots of new construction, you’ll find your niche around Ontario Road and West Lake Street. While there are lots of single family homes, there are still a solid number of city apartments for rent at affordable prices. Part of this neighborhood’s charm is the prevalence of row houses, which gives the area a distinctive look.

Schick: The fact is that the idyllic Hanover Park lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag if you want to live in Schick. Living in this neighborhood is not inexpensive. However, lots of people seem to think Schick is worth it, because there aren’t many apartments for rent. Most residences are single family homes, owner-occupied, with three or more bedrooms. If you can come up with the cash and find a place, you’ll love living in Schick.

Village Center: If you need to be right in the thick of things, head straight for the Village Center. It is as urban as you are going to get without jumping into serious city living. You can live in an apartment complex or find a single family rental home – either way, the price is reasonable, and there are plenty of places available. Lots of folks bike the city – even to work and back – which is great if you want to go green or get rid of that spare tire around your middle.

Chicago is one of the greatest metropolises in the world, but let’s face it – it has its drawbacks. Those that want to enjoy the best of Chicago without the less appealing bits make their home in the cozy neighborhoods of suburbs like Hanover Park.