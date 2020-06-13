/
/
deer park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Barrington Hillcrest Acres
1 Unit Available
101 Tudor Drive
101 Tudor Drive, Barrington, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2728 sqft
For Rent! Updated home in a cul-de-sac with hardwood floors, kitchen with cherry cabinets and island , master suite with two walk-in closets and completely updated private bath! Near forest preserves, lakes, shopping and golf! Upgrades within the
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Concord Village
1 Unit Available
145 Rosehall Drive
145 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Very Popular Model * In A Picture Perfect Location In The Concord Village Neighborhood * Very Private Location * Nice Floor Plan * Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen With 9' Ceilings * Balcony Off Of Kitchen * 3 Bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
508 East Spruce Drive
508 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment just has been completely remodeled and available for moving-in on 7/31/2020 High-end stainless steel appliances, new ACs, new laminate floors, maple cabinets, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
555 Christopher Drive
555 Christopher Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4279 sqft
Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1867 n green ln 2B
1867 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Br apartment - Property Id: 268190 Newly complete remodeled with ceramic tiles floor,new paint,new countertop,new sink,new bathroom etc Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 S Cook St
417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2180 sqft
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1265 N Sterling Ave 105
1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312 attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Deer Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Deer Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Deer Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.
