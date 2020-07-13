Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL with pool

45 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
1544 Willaimsburg A1
1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lexington - Property Id: 305223 Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view.

1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

1 Unit Available
Lexington Green
1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths.

1 Unit Available
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY.

1 Unit Available
275 Stonehill Lane
275 Stonehill Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
2nd floor end unit with balcony. Newer Carpet, Newer furnace/AC. Updated kitchen, Master Bedroom has large walk in closet and full master bathroom (shower). Private balocny for grilling or relaxing. Community pool. One car garage.

1 Unit Available
1910 Cheltenham Place
1910 Cheltenham Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled townhome with stunning view of the pond & golf course. Remodeled Kitchen with new Cabinets, Ceramic Floor & SS Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms. Newer Windows, Flooring & Paint.

1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 1 mile of Schaumburg
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.

1 Unit Available
3607 Kirchoff Rd
3607 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Gorgeous Rehab - 3BR/2BA home. Close to Route 53. Huge lot! Good schools. $2300/mo + Security deposit ($1500) CONTACT MARIA @ 312-804-2229 via Text -Stainless applicances -Hardwood floors -AC -2.

1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of Schaumburg
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,336
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.

July 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Schaumburg Rent Report. Schaumburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Schaumburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Schaumburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Schaumburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Schaumburg stand at $1,436 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Schaumburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Schaumburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Schaumburg

    Rent growth in Schaumburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Schaumburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Schaumburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Schaumburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Schaumburg than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Schaumburg is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

