227 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL

Is Bartlett Right for You?

Bartlett may be a Midwestern village, but its relative proximity to Chicago and its high quality of life have made it into one of the premiere towns in the Chicago vicinity. It is a family town and a down-to-earth place that mixes high-end professional work with a good, solid, dirt-under-the-nails agricultural past. Agriculture and industry keep a lot of the residents of Bartlett employed.

One of Bartlett's main draws for the Midwestern commuter is the relative ease of getting in and out of the city. A Metra station in the center of town can whisk commuters in and out of Chicago, making Bartlett a haven for Chicago's professional families. That's about it when it comes to public transportation, though, and outside of the downtown area, Bartlett is not all that walkable. This means a car is almost a necessity, and with Illinois weather, you'd better make sure it's a good winter vehicle, preferably with all-wheel drive. Bartlett is close to a number of major routes, including I-90, I-290, I-88 and Route 59, so getting in and out of town is a breeze. Those routes can get you almost anywhere in the state.

Let's talk about that weather for a minute, especially if you're from the south. It gets positively frigid in the winter months, so make sure whatever rental property you decide on has a good, reliable heating system and preferably an alternative heat source, like a pellet stove. Make sure the windows are in good shape too, unless you want a massive electric bill. Of course, Bartlett can't be consistent. With terribly cold winters that have consistently dropped into negative numbers, it also has incredibly balmy summers where hitting three digits a few days out of the year is normal. Fall is nice and crisp, while spring comes along a bit late.

Bartlett has just two cons: it's incredibly expensive, and rental properties are extremely scarce. A full 94% of the residences in Bartlett are owner-occupied, and with a relatively low turnover rate due to the quality of life in the town, you'll need to start trying to find an apartment long before you intend on moving in. You'll want to make sure that all of your paperwork is nice and tidy, as the landlords can be super selective. Make sure you've got good references too, as these properties are in good condition, and if a prior landlord says you trashed a place, you're most likely out of luck. As far as budget apartments go, you won't find many of them. The majority of homes for rent are just that -- homes. Townhomes and single-family dwellings make up most of the residences up for rent, although apartments in multi-unit buildings pop up here and there. Even those are expensive, as rental prices in Bartlett are generally a bit higher than comparable units across the the rest of Illinois. You might also luck out and find a few rent to own properties available. So, if you want to move, get started now.