Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

227 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
130 S Hale Avenue
130 South Hale Avenue, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Close to Schools, parks, expressway, and shopping. Great Bartlett School district. Fenced in the back yard. Remodeled and updated. Clean open basement with a sump pump.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5716 Ring St
5716 Ring Court, Hanover Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1880 sqft
5716 Ring St Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981181)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4663 Whitney Drive
4663 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
4663 Whitney Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3826735)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1246 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
351 Locksley Drive
351 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
MODERN END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! This property has a updated Kitchen including Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven & Microwave "not shown in picture", Granite countertops and New custom Cabinets, Carpeting on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
153 Winchester Drive
153 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 153 Winchester Drive in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sterling Oaks
1 Unit Available
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3378 sqft
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
61 COOLIDGE Court
61 Coolidge Court, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
Lovely Streamwood 3BR Upper level rental backing to 9th fairway.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cross Creek Landing
1 Unit Available
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
679 MAPLE Drive
679 Maple Drive, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2224 sqft
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.

Median Rent in Bartlett

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bartlett is $1,205, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,418.
Studio
$1,038
1 Bed
$1,205
2 Beds
$1,418
3+ Beds
$1,813
City GuideBartlett
Bartlett: Home of the largest traditional mandir, a type of Hindu temple, in the United States.

The rural village of Bartlett is less than 35 miles west of Chicago, but it feels more like a million miles. One is a roaring professional town, while the other is a pleasant, slightly quirky little village with a mixture of agriculture and industry. Bartlett is a picture perfect example of an idyllic Midwestern town, with local business, ballfields and families with two kids and a dog. It is warm, welcoming and slightly old-fashioned -- a place where the entire community comes out to the Heritage Days Fair every year. It has one foot solidly in its past, but is always developing and looking to the future, which has made it a destination city for folks who want to work and play in Chicago, but also want a somewhat rural setting.

Is Bartlett Right for You?

Bartlett may be a Midwestern village, but its relative proximity to Chicago and its high quality of life have made it into one of the premiere towns in the Chicago vicinity. It is a family town and a down-to-earth place that mixes high-end professional work with a good, solid, dirt-under-the-nails agricultural past. Agriculture and industry keep a lot of the residents of Bartlett employed.

One of Bartlett's main draws for the Midwestern commuter is the relative ease of getting in and out of the city. A Metra station in the center of town can whisk commuters in and out of Chicago, making Bartlett a haven for Chicago's professional families. That's about it when it comes to public transportation, though, and outside of the downtown area, Bartlett is not all that walkable. This means a car is almost a necessity, and with Illinois weather, you'd better make sure it's a good winter vehicle, preferably with all-wheel drive. Bartlett is close to a number of major routes, including I-90, I-290, I-88 and Route 59, so getting in and out of town is a breeze. Those routes can get you almost anywhere in the state.

Let's talk about that weather for a minute, especially if you're from the south. It gets positively frigid in the winter months, so make sure whatever rental property you decide on has a good, reliable heating system and preferably an alternative heat source, like a pellet stove. Make sure the windows are in good shape too, unless you want a massive electric bill. Of course, Bartlett can't be consistent. With terribly cold winters that have consistently dropped into negative numbers, it also has incredibly balmy summers where hitting three digits a few days out of the year is normal. Fall is nice and crisp, while spring comes along a bit late.

Bartlett has just two cons: it's incredibly expensive, and rental properties are extremely scarce. A full 94% of the residences in Bartlett are owner-occupied, and with a relatively low turnover rate due to the quality of life in the town, you'll need to start trying to find an apartment long before you intend on moving in. You'll want to make sure that all of your paperwork is nice and tidy, as the landlords can be super selective. Make sure you've got good references too, as these properties are in good condition, and if a prior landlord says you trashed a place, you're most likely out of luck. As far as budget apartments go, you won't find many of them. The majority of homes for rent are just that -- homes. Townhomes and single-family dwellings make up most of the residences up for rent, although apartments in multi-unit buildings pop up here and there. Even those are expensive, as rental prices in Bartlett are generally a bit higher than comparable units across the the rest of Illinois. You might also luck out and find a few rent to own properties available. So, if you want to move, get started now.

Neighborhoods in Bartlett

Bartlett might just be a relatively small village, but it has a few different neighborhoods for you to choose from.

Green Bridge Ln./Camden Ln.:This neighborhood has more of an urban feel to it than the rest of Bartlett. The prices here are quite a bit higher too. The area is mostly made up of owner-occupied homes and townhouses.

Spaulding:Spaulding is more affordable than the Green Bridge Ln./Camden Ln. area. It contains a lot of single-family homes, but you might be able to find some homes for rent here.

Village Center:This area is right in the heart of Bartlett. The rental prices are average, and you'll find small apartment buildings and single-family homes here.

Living in Bartlett

For a sleepy Midwestern town, Bartlett has a great assortment of places to grab food and beverages, and they've done an excellent job of keeping it local, with almost no chain restaurant representation. The usual world cuisines are represented, from Thai to Italian, sushi to Mexican. It's got some fun little places, like the 2Toots Train Whistle Grill, where all the food is delivered by model train, right on up to high-class dining at TL's Four Seasons.

If you decide to sample the many places to grab a bite, youll probably want to go work that off the next day, and with the great outdoor recreation spots around the village, you’ll have the opportunity to. Cook County Forest Preserve is to the north, with Mallard Lake to the east. Both of these provide plenty of hiking ground, as well as lakes for boating and fishing. If all that is a bit too strenuous for you, at least get out on the links at one of the nearby golf courses, and don’t bother renting a cart.

The inner village still holds some history, including the original railroad station, which has been converted into the Depot Museum. A second museum, the Village of Bartlett History Museum, preserves and shares the rich heritage of the area. Both are open year round and are the pride of the village. The inner village is also very walkable, but outside the few blocks of downtown, you'll want a bike at least.

Bartlett loves to provide plenty of activities for residents, with plenty of arts and culture to go around. Local artists are often on display at the Bartlett Village Hall gallery, while two theater groups perform in town throughout the year. The arts council also presents a juried fine arts fair every July. Every year, the Bartlett Heritage Days displays the best the town has to offer from crafters, vendors and flea marketers. Entertainment and historic reenactment are also on the bill for Heritage Days.

If you want to get out of town for activities, it’s only a short jaunt down I-90 to Chicago and all the thrills of the big city. Chicago is quickly becoming the center for all sorts of art and cutting-edge cuisine, from gourmet hot dogs to being the place where molecular gastronomy started to take off. The best part about living in Bartlett is that going to the city is a pretty easy day trip. You can go out for dinner and a theater show and still make it back home to put your head in your own bed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bartlett?
In Bartlett, the median rent is $1,038 for a studio, $1,205 for a 1-bedroom, $1,418 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,813 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bartlett, check out our monthly Bartlett Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bartlett?
Some of the colleges located in the Bartlett area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bartlett?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bartlett from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

