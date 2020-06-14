146 Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL with hardwood floors

Do you like shopping? Then you'll love Schaumburg. This suburb of Chicago is home to the largest mall in Illinois, and in fact, one of the largest malls in the entire country. The Woodfield Mall attracts more than 27 million visitors every year.

Schaumburg is a village in Cook County, which is located about 28 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Until the first subdivision and then Woodfield Mall were built, Schaumburg was just a rural town outside Chicago. But the first rule of the 'burbs seems to be that if you build it, they will come. People started flocking to the easy life in the suburbs, and the influx hasn't since slowed down. Today, Schaumburg isn't just known for its mall; now it’s a town with a world-class library and easy access to the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Schaumburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more