Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL

Finding an apartment in Schaumburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Schaumburg
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.

1 of 20

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
Results within 5 miles of Schaumburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
City Guide for Schaumburg, IL

Do you like shopping? Then you'll love Schaumburg. This suburb of Chicago is home to the largest mall in Illinois, and in fact, one of the largest malls in the entire country. The Woodfield Mall attracts more than 27 million visitors every year.

Schaumburg is a village in Cook County, which is located about 28 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Until the first subdivision and then Woodfield Mall were built, Schaumburg was just a rural town outside Chicago. But the first rule of the 'burbs seems to be that if you build it, they will come. People started flocking to the easy life in the suburbs, and the influx hasn't since slowed down. Today, Schaumburg isn't just known for its mall; now it’s a town with a world-class library and easy access to the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Schaumburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Schaumburg, IL

Finding an apartment in Schaumburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

