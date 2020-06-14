113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Schaumburg, IL
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 39
1 of 11
1 of 33
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 41
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 31
1 of 44
Do you like shopping? Then you'll love Schaumburg. This suburb of Chicago is home to the largest mall in Illinois, and in fact, one of the largest malls in the entire country. The Woodfield Mall attracts more than 27 million visitors every year.
Schaumburg is a village in Cook County, which is located about 28 miles northwest of the city of Chicago. Until the first subdivision and then Woodfield Mall were built, Schaumburg was just a rural town outside Chicago. But the first rule of the 'burbs seems to be that if you build it, they will come. People started flocking to the easy life in the suburbs, and the influx hasn't since slowed down. Today, Schaumburg isn't just known for its mall; now it’s a town with a world-class library and easy access to the city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Schaumburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Schaumburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.