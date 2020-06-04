All apartments in Oak Park
717 Washington Boulevard

717 Washington Boulevard · (630) 248-1976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July 1st: {IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!} This sunny & spacious 3BR, 2BA condo sits on the top floor of a charming vintage building. Features include original hardwood floors, gorgeous windows, living room with decorative fireplace & built-in shelves, huge dining room, updated white cabinet kitchen w/ dishwasher, jack-&-jill master bath, 3 nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closets, back porch, in-unit laundry & more! Phenomenal location near downtown Oak Park, green/blue line CTA, shops, dining & more! Lincoln / Brooks / OPRF school districts. Zoned street permit parking. $40 app fee for each adult applicant. Owners require good credit & clean background reports. Building charges $100 move-in fee. Pets ok w/ $500 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
717 Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 717 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 717 Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
717 Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 717 Washington Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 717 Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 717 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Washington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Washington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
