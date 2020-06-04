717 Washington Boulevard

Amenities
Available July 1st: {IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!} This sunny & spacious 3BR, 2BA condo sits on the top floor of a charming vintage building. Features include original hardwood floors, gorgeous windows, living room with decorative fireplace & built-in shelves, huge dining room, updated white cabinet kitchen w/ dishwasher, jack-&-jill master bath, 3 nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closets, back porch, in-unit laundry & more! Phenomenal location near downtown Oak Park, green/blue line CTA, shops, dining & more! Lincoln / Brooks / OPRF school districts. Zoned street permit parking. $40 app fee for each adult applicant. Owners require good credit & clean background reports. Building charges $100 move-in fee. Pets ok w/ $500 fee.