2 bed 2 bath apartments
479 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3F
60 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
60 Washington - Property Id: 198565 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3
60 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Vintage OakPark 2 bedroom - Property Id: 242234 Huge vintage 2 bedroom in a convenient location. Heat- Parking-Appliances included. Huge kitchen with Island. Unit get a lot of natural light. French windows and arched doorways.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Lake St
1010 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
979 sqft
Amazing 2 bed / 2 bath! Brand new - Property Id: 243385 Experience the newest luxury high-rise in Oak Park offering a new level of living.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
101 Madison Street
101 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Modern unit, all new appliances, heating, A/C, lighting! In-unit washer and dryer. More than ample closet space throughout. Huge full bath and second 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors, ELEVATOR BLDG! On-site outside parking included..........
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1SW Available 07/01/20 Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3139 W. Palmer
3139 W Palmer Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Pets ok with $250 pet fee (dogs under 30 lbs). Available June 5th and only entertaining move in's no later than July 1st! $50 Credit/background check, 1 month security deposit and 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for heat and electric.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
1938 Drake
1938 N Drake Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Charming Logan Square two bedroom plus den, two bathroom features rehabbed kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large combination living and dining rooms, large bedrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors,
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
3520 West Belmont Avenue
3520 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Stunning 2BR/2BA Corner Unit w/Premium Features and Balcony. Stunning 2BR/2BA corner unit w/premium features and balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, with crown/baseboard moldings, solid panel doors and exposed brick.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1150 West Roosevelt Road
1150 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1116 sqft
RARE CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE AMAZING CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE! BEAUTIFUL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4217 W Irving Park Rd 3C
4217 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Stunning 2BR/2BA Rehab, Close to Blue Line 90/94 - Property Id: 179381 Please Call or text Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090! Awesome Deal on this high end 2 bed 2 bath close to EL and highway! * Hardwood Floors * Big Bedrooms * Granite Countertops *
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Humboldt Park
1 Unit Available
525 N Kedzie Ave # 302
525 North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Must see 2bed/2bath availability 7/1! - Property Id: 280707 Must see 2bed/2bath availability 7/1! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280707 Property Id 280707 (RLNE5781769)
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3508 W Cortland St 3S
3508 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Unit 3S Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed w/ in unit laundry in Logan Square - Property Id: 264749 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Logan Square.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3228 N. Kilbourn #6
3228 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Sunlight streams through the many windows of this nearly new spacious townhome in Kilbourn Park. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Over 1,700 sq ft, three levels. Hardwood flooring, Chef's Granite Kitchen, Huge balcony off the dining room. Spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3525 North Natoma Avenue
3525 North Natoma Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1478 sqft
This spacious, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1478 sq ft home is move in ready!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
3434 N. Milwaukee Avenue - Unit 1S
3434 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Available August 7th! One indoor parking garage space included! Excellent Avondale / Old Irving Park location. Newer construction condo quality apartment. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Bathrooms. Washer/Dryer in unit. Master bathroom with tub and shower.
