apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
271 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
427 S Ridgeland Ave 5
427 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
updated spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in Oak Park - Property Id: 302763 Extensively updated rare spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in the heart of beautiful Oak Park! new paint throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
201 South Taylor Avenue
201 South Taylor Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4400 sqft
Live large in three floors of this beautiful Prairie style building. Handsome natural wood trim and built-ins, two fireplaces, in-unit laundry room, hardwood floors, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, den, office...
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
2658 North Harding
2658 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. (Please, no emails.) Logan Square / 2658 N.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5547 West WILSON Avenue
5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale
3650 West George Street
3650 West George Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and see this charming Convertible one bedroom apartment all utilities included on a Tree lined street. Located in Avondale off of George St across from St Hyacinth Basilica.
1 of 28
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3629 North Linder Avenue
3629 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1830 sqft
Gut-rehabbed in 2009, this home has received beautiful and modern updates over the last 3 years. Warmth and natural light greet you as you step through the front door.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5455 W Agatite Ave
5455 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,225
1800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Agatite House - Property Id: 145704 ^^ The upstairs bedrooms ceilings are slanted so they do not qualify under section 8^^ An Updated bungalow located in the Jefferson Park /Portage Park area located minutes away from both 90 and
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
50 West Conti Parkway
50 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
NICELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM CONDO FEATURES NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH-BEAUTIFULLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FOORS-NEW WINDOWS-LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-RENT INCLUDES HEAT-ACROSS FROM ELMWOOD PARKE REC CENTER IN THE CIRCLE-WALK TO POOL AND TRAIN!
Results within 10 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
55 Units Available
The Loop
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1164 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
44 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1101 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
49 Units Available
Near West Side
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,657
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1260 sqft
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
40 Units Available
The Loop
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,639
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
58 Units Available
Near North Side
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,983
1338 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,760
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
64 Units Available
The Loop
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,565
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
42 Units Available
Near North Side
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,690
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1304 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, energy-efficient lighting, and Business Center. Units feature built-in desks, all-glass balconies, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances.
