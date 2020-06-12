/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
942 North Austin Boulevard North
942 North Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6605 North Ave
6605 West North Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
138 South Austin Boulevard
138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave 2
5443 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492 HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!! Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking! Applicant Requirements: 525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5443 W Chicago Ave
5443 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Available now 3BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282915 Available Now 3BD 1Bath $1350/Month $600/none refundable move in fee upon approval. Move right in and enjoy condo living without the extra costs. Everything is oversized.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7351 Madison Street
7351 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Large eat-in kitchen. Entire apartment newly painted. Heat is included with rent. Short walk to Starbucks & surrounded by entertainment options. Walk to everything, great location.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1522 GROVE Avenue
1522 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1522 GROVE Avenue in Berwyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Belmont Cragin
1 Unit Available
2104 North Narragansett Avenue
2104 North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1237 sqft
Move in ready Home rental! Enjoy the hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile modern bath, central air. Large private yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
625 South Harlem Avenue
625 South Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 South Harlem Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1324 Maple Avenue
1324 Maple Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful condo with 3 spacious Bedrooms and 1.
1 of 1
Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Accessible ApartmentsOak Park Apartments with Balcony
Oak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOak Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL