2 bedroom apartments
245 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
$
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
$
25 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3
60 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Vintage OakPark 2 bedroom - Property Id: 242234 Huge vintage 2 bedroom in a convenient location. Heat- Parking-Appliances included. Huge kitchen with Island. Unit get a lot of natural light. French windows and arched doorways.
1 Unit Available
426 Wesley
426 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
OAK PARK 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 296634 Beautiful - 2 BR & 1 Bath in Chicago's Oak Park Area $650 Move In Fee - 600credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - HEAT INCLUDED-No Evictions- No Bankruptcies Call or Text Sandra @ Dreamspot
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.
1 Unit Available
1010 Lake St
1010 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
979 sqft
Amazing 2 bed / 2 bath! Brand new - Property Id: 243385 Experience the newest luxury high-rise in Oak Park offering a new level of living.
1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3F
60 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
60 Washington - Property Id: 198565 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout.
1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.
1 Unit Available
406 Wisconsin Avenue
406 Wisconsin Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Bright, vacant 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Spacious living room, kitchen with space for eating table, hardwood floor throughout.
1 Unit Available
101 Madison Street
101 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Modern unit, all new appliances, heating, A/C, lighting! In-unit washer and dryer. More than ample closet space throughout. Huge full bath and second 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors, ELEVATOR BLDG! On-site outside parking included..........
1 Unit Available
128 Chicago Avenue
128 Chicago Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment in a great Oak Park location. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen w/granite countertops, SS apps, office/breakfast room off kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer. Backyard with grill.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Austin
1 Unit Available
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
655 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
