pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
259 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
$
20 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
405 South Kenilworth Avenue
405 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
405 South Kenilworth Avenue Apt #1AA, Oak Park, IL 60302 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Fonseca, Choosechicagohomes.com / Real People Realty, (773) 699-5570. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 405 S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 S Ridgeland Ave 5
427 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
updated spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in Oak Park - Property Id: 302763 Extensively updated rare spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in the heart of beautiful Oak Park! new paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you won’t want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Park’s Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Madison St # 308
312 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$3,183
1 Bedroom
Ask
New gut rehab studio w/ hardwood & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 305827 New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Lake St 232
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,648
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1BR, Luxury lifestyle in Oak Park! - Property Id: 267822 Vintage charm meets modern luxury in this Frank Lloyd Wright inspired boutique apartment community! Come live and play in the heart of downtown Oak Park - enjoy shopping, dining and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 N Harlem Ave A
1419 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Two bedrooms Townhouse Garage Parking in Oak Park - Property Id: 312652 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, washer and dryer in the unit, garage, blinds, air conditioning, large closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 S Oak Park Ave
212 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$950
400 sqft
2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189 2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds,
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
434 South Maple Avenue
434 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! The Living Room and Dining Rooms are highlighted by a Beautiful Bay Window, Tall Ceilings, and Amazing Trim Work! The
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6804 w roosevelt road 1R
6804 West Roosevelt Road, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 newly rehabbed 1bd 1bath in oakpark, IL - Property Id: 306116 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306116 Property Id 306116 (RLNE5877660)
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue
343 South Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1131 sqft
Not your ordinary 1 bedroom rental, this spacious over 1100 sf vintage unit has charm & character. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, crown molding, & a decorative fireplace with built-in bookcases.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,608
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Offering Virtual Tours Only.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
432 South Maple Avenue
432 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
700 sqft
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! You are sure to Love the Open Concept Flow of the Remodeled Kitchen boasting Stylish Grey Cabinets, A Custom
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
