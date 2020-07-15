/
studio apartments
446 Studio Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,562
505 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
5 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
1 Unit Available
312 Madison St # 308
312 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$3,183
New gut rehab studio w/ hardwood & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 305827 New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
212 S Oak Park Ave
212 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$950
400 sqft
2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189 2 Room, 3rd floor studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen w/microwave, bar counter, new windows, blinds,
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$830
641 sqft
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
4 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
250 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
1 Unit Available
Little Village
2637 N Kostner Ave 1N
2637 South Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
Beautiful Studio in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 313426 Stainless Steel kitchen with dishwasher Granite counters Stone flooring throughout Separate kitchen Modern bathroom Heat included Central A/C Cat welcome Laundry in unit.
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3335 W Diversey Ave
3335 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
Large Logan Square apt near train and grocery - Property Id: 309886 Charming Logan Square studio 1 block to the Blue Line Hardwood floors Open concept Huge closet Updated kitchen w full size fridge Sunny On-Site W/D Elevator Secure Entry Apply at
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
2617 N Spaulding Ave 3S
2617 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
Big Logan studio w eat in kitchen & walk in closet - Property Id: 261714 Conveniently located, this courtyard building is within walking distance from everything Logan Square has to offer! These rehabbed studios and 1-bedrooms offer spacious
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3261 Wrightwood
3261 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
480 sqft
Tremendous Logan Square studio features hardwood floors throughout, separate updated eat in kitchen, ceiling fan, large living area, vintage claw foot porcelain tub, shower, great closet space, easy street parking, short walk to the Blue Line, too!
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4660 N Elston Ave
4660 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$850
Big Studio in Irving Park! Heat included! - Property Id: 205388 BIG Studio in Irving Park. Separate dining room. Close to grocery, Xsport, and CTA. Heat included, pet friendly! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
2737 N Spaulding Ave 303
2737 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
205 sqft
Charming Studio Apartment - Property Id: 284567 Charming Studio Apartment Available in Heart of Logan Sq! Studio apartment with hardwood floors, great natural light, separate kitchen, good storage. Cats welcome.
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3932 N Keeler Ave Apt 2B
3932 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
500 sqft
Wonderful studio apartment on a quite tree lined street. Half a block from CTA Blue Line located off I 90/94 at Irving Park Rd., this spacious and updated Studio offers all you need.
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V
3265 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Logan Square studio near blue line w/ sep kitchen - Property Id: 291595 Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large living area, ceiling fan,
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4403 N La Cross 3
4403 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Mayfair Large Studio - Heat included! - Property Id: 60682 This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
3650 George
3650 W George St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$900
500 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom in hot Logan Square, Avondale, 4 blocks to the Blue Line.
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
