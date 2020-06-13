Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue
343 South Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1131 sqft
Not your ordinary 1 bedroom rental, this spacious over 1100 sf vintage unit has charm & character. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, crown molding, & a decorative fireplace with built-in bookcases.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
942 North Austin Boulevard North
942 North Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1177 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2312 sqft
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6605 North Ave
6605 West North Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
138 South Austin Boulevard
138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2200 sqft
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
City Guide for Oak Park, IL

The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.

Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oak Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oak Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

