apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,344
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
427 S Ridgeland Ave 5
427 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
updated spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in Oak Park - Property Id: 302763 Extensively updated rare spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in the heart of beautiful Oak Park! new paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
312 Madison St # 308
312 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$3,183
1 Bedroom
Ask
New gut rehab studio w/ hardwood & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 305827 New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
331 South Ridgeland Avenue
331 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Super unique and modern. Credit and income minimum requirements. Rarely available and Well appointed, this loft-type condo lives like a town home. 2 bedroom/2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1419 N Harlem Ave A
1419 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Two bedrooms Townhouse Garage Parking in Oak Park - Property Id: 312652 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, washer and dryer in the unit, garage, blinds, air conditioning, large closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
101 North Euclid Avenue
101 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
120 Chicago Avenue
120 Chicago Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1660 sqft
Ready to rent now! This 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath townhouse tucked away in a gated private courtyard. Freshly refinished hardwoods on the first floor along with radiant heating.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
201 South Taylor Avenue
201 South Taylor Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4400 sqft
Live large in three floors of this beautiful Prairie style building. Handsome natural wood trim and built-ins, two fireplaces, in-unit laundry room, hardwood floors, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, den, office...
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
240 South Oak Park Avenue
240 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1200 sqft
Walk to it ALL-Modern and spacious 2 beds/1 bath combo living room/dinning room plus large den/office area. Gleaming hardwood floors though out. Large kitchen boast granite counters, maple cabinets and SS appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
101 Madison Street
101 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Modern unit, all new appliances, heating, A/C, lighting! In-unit washer and dryer. More than ample closet space throughout. Huge full bath and second 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors, ELEVATOR BLDG! On-site outside parking included..........
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
128 Chicago Avenue
128 Chicago Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment in a great Oak Park location. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen w/granite countertops, SS apps, office/breakfast room off kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer. Backyard with grill.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Oak Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2228 N Mason Ave
2228 North Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 312285 Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belmont Cragin. The rental includes the basement, yard & 2 car garage.
