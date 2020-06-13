Apartment List
/
IL
/
oak park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

275 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Oak Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
24 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
426 Wesley
426 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
OAK PARK 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 296634 Beautiful - 2 BR & 1 Bath in Chicago's Oak Park Area $650 Move In Fee - 600credit score - Income must be 3x the rent - HEAT INCLUDED-No Evictions- No Bankruptcies Call or Text Sandra @ Dreamspot

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
404 Wesley Avenue
404 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
Look no further, this Condo has it all! This fantastic top floor one bedroom condo is complete with Central Air, Washer and Dryer in unit, Granite Counters, stainless appliances, newer windows.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
343 South HUMPHREY Avenue
343 South Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1131 sqft
Not your ordinary 1 bedroom rental, this spacious over 1100 sf vintage unit has charm & character. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, crown molding, & a decorative fireplace with built-in bookcases.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6605 North Ave
6605 West North Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
621 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the South Austin neighborhood. Building has on-site laundry and is close to the CTA Green Line and Blue Line. Units include free heat and have spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
2 Units Available
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
688 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
800 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments right next to Austin Park. Hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchens. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units available. Building has an elevator. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
655 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.
City Guide for Oak Park, IL

The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.

Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Park, IL

Finding an apartment in Oak Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Accessible ApartmentsOak Park Apartments with Balcony
Oak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOak Park Apartments with Parking
Oak Park Apartments with PoolOak Park Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly PlacesOak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College