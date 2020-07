Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse fire pit green community hot tub internet access media room nest technology package receiving trash valet

The Emerson offers brand new studio, one and two bedroom contemporary apartment homes. The community is located just west of downtown Chicago, in the historic Village of Oak Park, Illinois. The Village of Oak Park is an affluent, world-renowned community known for its architectural heritage and distinguished residents. Oak Park provides an ideal rental alternative to downtown Chicago, offering abundant walkable retail, recreation, and entertainment options all less than 15 minutes from the Loop via Metra Commuter Rail and less than 30 minutes via CTA "L" trains.