710 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with garage

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
942 North Austin Boulevard North
942 North Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1177 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2312 sqft
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6605 North Ave
6605 West North Avenue, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
Amazing, newly constructed large 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in Oak Park with an open floorplan that is perfect for entertaining, with large windows overlooking the courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
138 South Austin Boulevard
138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2200 sqft
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1034 sqft
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1404 Elgin Avenue
1404 Elgin Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1404 Elgin Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25 or garage parking for additional $50, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1522 GROVE Avenue
1522 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1522 GROVE Avenue in Berwyn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2800 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

