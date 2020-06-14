317 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 22
The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.
Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.
Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.