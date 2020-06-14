Apartment List
317 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
$
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.

1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 Charming one-bedroom vintage condo, close to transportation, shopping and dining options. Hardwood floors throughout. In-unit washing/dryer.

1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

1 Unit Available
515 South Boulevard 1W
515 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539 2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry.

1 Unit Available
60 Washington Blvd 3F
60 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
60 Washington - Property Id: 198565 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout.

1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 Unit Available
404 Wesley Avenue
404 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
Look no further, this Condo has it all! This fantastic top floor one bedroom condo is complete with Central Air, Washer and Dryer in unit, Granite Counters, stainless appliances, newer windows.

1 Unit Available
406 South Wesley Avenue
406 South Wesley Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
This is a large one bedroom unit on the 2 Nd floor of a vintage building can be used as a 2 bedroom. Updated kitchen and bath. recently painted. Hardwood floors great space. SS Appliances in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
218 North OAK PARK Avenue
218 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR EVERYTHING OAK PARK HAS TO OFFER. STORES, RESTAURANTS AND "EL" JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY. 1/2 BLOCK TO OAK PARK LIBRARY AND BEAUTIFUL SCOVILLE PARK. THIS UNIT IS AWAY FROM THE STREET AND VERY QUIET.

1 Unit Available
942 North Austin Boulevard North
942 North Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1177 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with many desired features.

1 Unit Available
406 Wisconsin Avenue
406 Wisconsin Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Bright, vacant 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Spacious living room, kitchen with space for eating table, hardwood floor throughout.

1 Unit Available
101 Madison Street
101 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Modern unit, all new appliances, heating, A/C, lighting! In-unit washer and dryer. More than ample closet space throughout. Huge full bath and second 1/2 bath. Hardwood floors, ELEVATOR BLDG! On-site outside parking included..........

1 Unit Available
128 Chicago Avenue
128 Chicago Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment in a great Oak Park location. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen w/granite countertops, SS apps, office/breakfast room off kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer. Backyard with grill.
City Guide for Oak Park, IL

The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.

Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

