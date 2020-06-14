Apartment List
IL
/
oak park
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

554 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Austin
1 Unit Available
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
655 sqft
Situated close to Ellington Primary School and Austin Polytechnical Academy High School. Functional living in an apartment building, close to local shops and amenities. Features kitchen with appliances. Some bills paid.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
$899
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Harwood Heights
25 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Logan Square
12 Units Available
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$918
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Logan Square
3 Units Available
2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
890 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Logan Square while enjoying all the modern conveniences you deserve at 2128 N. Sawyer.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3639 West Dickens Ave.
3639 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
615 sqft
Apartment Features: --Dark espresso kitchen cabinets with granite countertops --SS Appliances include dishwasher & stovetop microwave --Eat in kitchen area --Renovated Bathroom --Dark wood flooring --High ceilings --Convenient back porch area

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3267 Wrightwood
3267 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Brilliant studio in hot Logan Square features hardwood floors throughout, separate updated kitchen, large living area, great closet space, ceiling fan, updated bathroom with vintage claw foot tub, laundry room in building, bike room, fitness center,

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North Lawndale
1 Unit Available
1150 West Roosevelt Road
1150 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1116 sqft
RARE CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE AMAZING CORNER 2BED/2BA CONDO IN THE FRANKLIN AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE! BEAUTIFUL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH BREAKFAST BAR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3635 W Dickens Ave 2A
3635 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom in building w/ fitness center & laundry - Property Id: 261686 Renovated apartment with sun room, laundry on site, and fitness center Video tour available upon request Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
2653 N Harding Ave 2
2653 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Koz Park 1 Bedroom - Heat Included! - Property Id: 120789 1 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appl, eat-in kitchen, storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3844 N. Lamon Ave unit 1
3844 N Lamon Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
3844 N.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4637 N Lowell Ave 3g
4637 N Lowell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath in Albany Park - Property Id: 291495 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Lowell ave in the Albany Park neighborhood. Close to I-94 Express way, Xsport Fitness, 7 Eleven, Ay Ay Picante Peruvian Seafood and Cuenca's Bakery.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan Square
1 Unit Available
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V
3265 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 2V Available 07/01/20 Logan Square studio near blue line w/ sep kitchen - Property Id: 291595 Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4588 N Elston Ave
4588 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$900
Huge Studio in Irving Park! ALL utilities! - Property Id: 222870 Huge Studio in Irving Park! ALL utilities included! Pet friendly! Huge studio in Irving Park! Close to gym and grocery store. Separate dining room, and big walk in closet.
City Guide for Oak Park, IL

The list of notable residents from Oak Park is impressive by anyone's standards. On that list are two of the worlds great legends: Frank Lloyd Wright and Ernest Hemingway.

Do you want to live in a town that has less than 53,000 people? Not enough? What if it's friendly and welcoming, close to a major city and a strong history of culture and refinement? If so then Oak Park is an outstanding choice. With a reputation for being a city where the population reads like a Who's Who guide, this city has all of the benefits of city life without the hassles. You will find places like the Frank Lloyd Wright house and botanical gardens that will impress visitors as well as outstanding local bars and restaurants to impress yourself.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oak Park, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

