Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

100 Forest Place

100 Forest Pl · (708) 223-2979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $3,500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL 60301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P49 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit P47 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit P60 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 100 Forest Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. We are in Oak Park, IL 60301 and offer smoke free, controlled access, master suites, spacious closets, den fireplaces. We re pet friendly and have a fitness center, lounge, parking garage. Walk to Metra and CTA Green Line. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $175/month. Covered parking options are available for residents. Motorcycle garage is available for $50. Surface lot, assigned: $135/month. Uncovered parking options are available for residents.
Storage Details: 4x4x3 storage cage: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Forest Place have any available units?
100 Forest Place has 29 units available starting at $1,423 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 100 Forest Place have?
Some of 100 Forest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
100 Forest Place is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $3,500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is 100 Forest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Forest Place is pet friendly.
Does 100 Forest Place offer parking?
Yes, 100 Forest Place offers parking.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Forest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Forest Place have a pool?
No, 100 Forest Place does not have a pool.
Does 100 Forest Place have accessible units?
No, 100 Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Forest Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Forest Place has units with air conditioning.
