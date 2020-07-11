100 Forest Place

Lease Length: 7-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $175/month. Covered parking options are available for residents. Motorcycle garage is available for $50. Surface lot, assigned: $135/month. Uncovered parking options are available for residents.
Storage Details: 4x4x3 storage cage: $15/month