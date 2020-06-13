/
accessible apartments
67 Accessible Apartments for rent in Oak Park, IL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to bus stops, restaurants and local stores. Pet-friendly community! Units are spacious with open floor plans and large closets. Maintenance regularly available.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1018 North 10th Avenue
1018 North 10th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2595 sqft
Beautiful Rental Home! custom built in 2005. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new ceramic floor in the kitchen. 1st floor in-law suite with private handicap accessible bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3757 N. Cicero Ave
3757 North Cicero Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$6,400
4528 sqft
Excellent newer building in corner stoplight.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
The Loop
39 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,716
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near West Side
29 Units Available
X Chicago
710 West 14th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,205
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1011 sqft
X Chicago Apartments is a brand-new apartment community at 710 W 14th St, southwest of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
35 Units Available
Aurelien
833 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,993
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1174 sqft
Quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy outdoor pool with sundeck, private cabanas and outdoor grilling stations with panoramic views of city skyline. Fitness center, game room, motion studio and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near West Side
18 Units Available
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,764
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1110 sqft
Great location in downtown Chicago close to public transit, grocery stores, and dining. Resort-style rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor grilling patio. Units have spacious bathrooms and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Loop
16 Units Available
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,334
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1137 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this comfortable community offers balconies, dishwashers, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors throughout and high-quality, chef's kitchens for your cooking delight.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Logan Square
37 Units Available
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
869 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near West Side
38 Units Available
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,546
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Near North Side
42 Units Available
Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,714
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,856
1252 sqft
Prime location in River North close to the East Bank Club. Luxury rentals with awesome city views, huge windows, and private balconies. Complex includes an entertainment lounge, fitness center, and deluxe media theater.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
27 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Lincoln Square
19 Units Available
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,638
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
West Loop
35 Units Available
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,615
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1182 sqft
Panoramic views, a rooftop deck, yoga room and multiple floor plans are available at Arkadia Tower. LEED certified with all of the latest upgraded apartment features and amenities. In the heart of West Loop.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Near West Side
43 Units Available
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,055
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1139 sqft
Iconic living starts at the intersection of Madison and Halsted. 727 West Madison includes unparalleled views, luxe amenities and premier access to Chicago's best restaurants and nightlife. Welcome to West Loop living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
West Town
45 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,701
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Near West Side
22 Units Available
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,741
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,003
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1065 sqft
Great location near the Chicago Loop and River North. Boutique apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, window coverings and great city views. Complimentary bike storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Near West Side
37 Units Available
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,561
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,134
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
The Loop
18 Units Available
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,121
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Near North Side
16 Units Available
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,237
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,592
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,468
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
149 Units Available
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,015
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1189 sqft
Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1303 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, smoke-free units and walk-in closets. Community amenities include business center, bike storage, 24-hour gym and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
