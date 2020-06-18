All apartments in Chicago
Park Alexandria
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

Park Alexandria

125 S Jefferson St · (708) 469-9160
Location

125 S Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 1BR Condo in West Loop ~ Parking, Heat & Gas Included ~ Don't Miss Out! Stunning West Loop 1 Bedroom Condo! This bright unit features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious floor plan w/beautiful views from every room, kitchen has granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances, updated 1.5 bath, large bedroom, and private balcony. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Luxury building offers workout room and roof deck w/grilling stations. Heat, Gas & Basic Cable included! 1 Garage Parking Space Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Alexandria have any available units?
Park Alexandria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Alexandria have?
Some of Park Alexandria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Alexandria currently offering any rent specials?
Park Alexandria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Alexandria pet-friendly?
No, Park Alexandria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Park Alexandria offer parking?
Yes, Park Alexandria does offer parking.
Does Park Alexandria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Alexandria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Alexandria have a pool?
No, Park Alexandria does not have a pool.
Does Park Alexandria have accessible units?
No, Park Alexandria does not have accessible units.
Does Park Alexandria have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Alexandria does not have units with dishwashers.
