Park Alexandria

Amenities
Beautiful 1BR Condo in West Loop ~ Parking, Heat & Gas Included ~ Don't Miss Out! Stunning West Loop 1 Bedroom Condo! This bright unit features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious floor plan w/beautiful views from every room, kitchen has granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances, updated 1.5 bath, large bedroom, and private balcony. Laundry in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Luxury building offers workout room and roof deck w/grilling stations. Heat, Gas & Basic Cable included! 1 Garage Parking Space Included!