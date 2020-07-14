Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Come check out our newly remodeled 16-unit building at Pangea Commons! Located in Chicago's beautiful Washington Park neighborhood, this community is only minutes to The University of Chicago, Museum of Science and Industry, and the lakefront. Apartments may feature newly upgraded kitchens, a dining room, and a sun room. Commute easily via CTA Red & Green Lines at 51st, ME Metra Electric at Hyde Park, CTA Bus Lines 3, 4, & 15, and the I-90/94 Expressway. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!