All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence

5047 S Saint Lawrence Ave · (312) 663-7041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Grand Boulevard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5047 S Saint Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Come check out our newly remodeled 16-unit building at Pangea Commons! Located in Chicago's beautiful Washington Park neighborhood, this community is only minutes to The University of Chicago, Museum of Science and Industry, and the lakefront. Apartments may feature newly upgraded kitchens, a dining room, and a sun room. Commute easily via CTA Red & Green Lines at 51st, ME Metra Electric at Hyde Park, CTA Bus Lines 3, 4, & 15, and the I-90/94 Expressway. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have any available units?
Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have?
Some of Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence offers parking.
Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have a pool?
No, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have accessible units?
No, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pangea Commons - 5047 S St Lawrence?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity