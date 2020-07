Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

This 17 unit building in Chicago Lawn Area of Chicago features

Parking Available, Hardwood floors, and Heat Included. Walking distance to Subway, Dunkin Donuts, California Beauty Supply and can be easily accessed via CTA Red & Green Rail Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!