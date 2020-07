Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 12-unit apartment building in Grand Crossing, Chicago features pre-wired phone/cable and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Meyering Park, Annie Mae Cafe, Roy's Soul Food, and ALDI. Commute easily accessed via CTA Red Line at 69th, ME Metra Electric at 75th, and CTA Bus Lines 3 & 30. This building also offers direct access to I-90 Chicago Skyway. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!