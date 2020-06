Amenities

The only available rental option on the condo side of the acclaimed One Bennett Park. This 3 bedroom 3.1 bath condo is beautifully finished and has motorized shades throughout. World class building with the finest amenities of any building in Chicago - indoor and outdoor pools, health club, spa, private dining room, lounge, multiple outdoor spaces, and 1.7 acre park. One valet parking space included.