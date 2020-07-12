363 Apartments for rent in West Ridge, Chicago, IL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
6156 N Talman Ave G
6156 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2Bed, 2Bath Garden Unit in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 226758 Rent this spacious Garden 2 Bedroom in West Rogers Park! Features new carpeting throughout, 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room & tons of closet space! Short walk to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6967 N Bell Ave 2
6967 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly, 1 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 314131 Spacious 900 sq ft One bedroom with grand formal dinning room. Oak floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2342 W Touhy Ave
2342 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
WEST RIGDE 2 BED WITH HEAT, WATER AND GAS INCLUDED - Property Id: 252543 Location: 2342 W Touhy ave, West Ridge, 60645 Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed Laundry: In building Parking: Street This unit is one
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2438 W Rosemont Ave NE3
2438 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 312132 This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Rosemont ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Warren Park, Wendy's, Dunkin Donuts, World Fresh Market, Wheel's of Chicago and Chase Bank.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2440 W Rosemont Ave N2
2440 West Rosemont Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$920
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 312141 This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Rosemont ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Warren Park, Wendy's, Dunkin Donuts, World Fresh Market, Wheel's of Chicago and Chase Bank.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2536 W Fitch Ave 3
2536 West Fitch Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!! PET FRIENDLY!! WESTERN & FITCH!! - Property Id: 268184 Location: 2536 W.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6601 N Campbell Ave 1S
6601 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 261450 2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen,and Hardwood Floors Throughout! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6711 N. California 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
West Ridge large studio with heat included! - Property Id: 303031 West Ridge great location and cute apartment complex. Laundry on site, parking off street for only $20/month. Heat and water included in rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6709 N California Ave 1N
6709 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio/ separate kitchen/heat included! - Property Id: 303069 Large studio apartment with carpeted living area, separate kitchen with white appliances and ample amount of cabinet and counter space, generous closet space and updated charming
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2452 W Albion Ave 2W
2452 W Albion Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Unit 2W Available 08/01/20 newly rehabbed apartment in Warren Park - Property Id: 155971 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location. A short walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6603 N Campbell Ave 3
6603 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 303030 2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2348 W Touhy Ave
2348 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2BR in West Ridge! Heat, water & cooking gas incld - Property Id: 251707 Location: 2348 W Touhy Ave , Chicago , IL Rent: $1150 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats allowed Laundry: In Building Parking: Street PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2323 W Arthur Ave 1
2323 W Arthur Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
HUGE 3BR / 2BA West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 285643 Includes modern features such as: -In-Unit Washer & Dryer -Central Heat and Air Conditioning -Full Modern Kitchen -Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher -Granite
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6449 N Claremont Ave 1
6449 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 283133 West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and SS Kitchen, and Hardwood Floors Throughout! This Two Bedroom, One Bath Apartment is a Recent Rehab! In Great West
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
7205 N Oakley Ave
7205 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in West Ridge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, microwave, and attached garage.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
7539 Bell
7539 N Bell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb three bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
6506 Claremont
6506 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Great two bedroom, two bathroom in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, large combination living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathrooms, laundry in unit, and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
6711 California
6711 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Heavenly studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
6254 Bell
6254 N Bell Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condo in West Rogers Park features updated island kitchen with dark cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven/range, upgraded fridge, spacious living and dining
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
6973 North Bell Ave.
6973 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
Large sun filled 1 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new windows, $975, heat included. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
2724 West Lunt Ave.
2724 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
located in great neighborhood of West Rogers Park.very spacious apartments with high ceilings have it all! Everything has been completely remodeled and modernized.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
6441 Damen
6441 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
2442 Rosemont
2442 W Rosemont Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Close to shops, restaurants, and transportation!
