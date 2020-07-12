/
washington park
134 Apartments for rent in Washington Park, Chicago, IL
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
511 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
636 sqft
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Spacious and airy apartments located by public transit and Interstate 94. These recently renovated units allow cats and dogs. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry.
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
These quality apartments include intercom access, pre-wired cable, and free heating as part of the lease. Enjoy your own bathtub, extensive range of kitchen appliances, and bonus room. Community amenities feature on-site laundry.
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$805
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chicago apartment close to Washington Park and convenient to multiple bus routes. Units feature hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community offers parking and on-site laundry.
1540 S State St 511
1540 South State Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1540 S STATE ST.
5606 S Wabash Ave
5606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM IN Washington Park - Property Id: 257883 ENJOY THE LARGE CLOSETS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING. HEAT INCLUDED.
5237 S Wabash Ave 3S
5237 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Spacious 3bed 2bath !!! - Property Id: 303730 Beautiful Spacious 3bed 2bath, Hardwood Floors, Living/Dinning Room, central A/C, washer/Dryer hook up, appliances included, 1 parking spot available. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
5822 S Indiana Ave 3
5822 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1175 sqft
Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461 Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house.
5928 South Prairie Avenue
5928 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath condominium with a large living area, mantel fireplace and kitchen with peninsula. Recessed lighting throughout and exposed brick at entrance and in the master suite.
5848 South Prairie Avenue
5848 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5848 South Prairie Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
5850 South Prairie Avenue
5850 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5850 South Prairie Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
5423 South Indiana Avenue
5423 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Gorgeous luxury 4 Bedroom / 3.1 Bath apt in Washington Park with over 2100 sqft of living space and a large family room w/ large wet bar and on the lower level.
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1, Unit 1
5727 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
5727 South Michigan Avenue - 1 Chicago, IL 60637 Description: Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo unit located in the Washington Park neighborhood. Lovely bay windows in the front room, in unit washer and dryer.
5624 S Wabash Ave 1
5624 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
COZY 2 BEDROOM IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 258402 Cozy 2 bedroom in the South Shore area minutes away from Lake Shore Drive. This unit comes with modern features in kitchen, tons closet space, spacious rooms, and carpet throughout the unit.
1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR
1207 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1207 S MICHIGAN AVE, #1 BR - Property Id: 307077 ~Spectacular Views~ One Bedroom in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN When you get a chance to stay in, you'll fall in love with the unique features of your South Loop apartment.
2031 S Michigan Ave 302
2031 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2031 S MICHIGAN, #302 - Property Id: 314200 Renovated Two Bedroom in South Loop! Prime South Loop location! Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more.
1435 S Michigan Ave 420
1435 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Unit 420 Available 09/01/20 1435 S MICHIGAN, #420 - Property Id: 315279 Sunny 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo with washer/dryer &parking in desirable South Loop available 8/1! Cute 1 bed 1 bath lofted condo in desirable South Loop! Hardwood floors
1547 S State St 4O8
1547 South State Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
South Loop 1 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 318932 South Loop 1 Bed 1 Bath Enjoy spacious, loft-style living while walking to everything that buzzes in the South Loop at the Carriage House Lofts - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty Amenities: Elevator,
Results within 1 mile of Washington Park
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
715 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with 2-3 bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Located close to bus routes and between I-90 and I-94, making it easy to come and go.
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments
801 E Drexel Sq, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and two-bedroom apartments outfitted with an open floor plan. On-site laundry offers a convenient service for residents. A patio or balcony provides outdoor living space.
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
775 sqft
Recently renovated units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Features include hardwood floors and granite counters. Laundry facility available on site. Located in the highly walkable neighborhood of Bronzeville, Chicago, near parks and restaurants.
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
580 sqft
Brick-faced apartment building with early 20th-century craftsmanship. Recently renovated apartments have a fireplace, granite counters and hardwood floors. Some on-site parking, a community gym and on-site laundry. Borders Washington Park, with local schools close by.
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1034 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
