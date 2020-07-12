/
147 Apartments for rent in O'Hare, Chicago, IL
Verified
$
86 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$935
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
1 Unit Available
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282
8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space.
1 Unit Available
8510 W Catalpa Unit 1N
8510 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1831064)
1 Unit Available
8503 West Berwyn Avenue
8503 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Huge 3 bed/2 full bath unit on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large backyard that you share with only 1 other unit in the building. 1 outside parking space is included.
1 Unit Available
5306 North CUMBERLAND Avenue
5306 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN COMPLETELY REMODELED LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
8527 West Berwyn Avenue
8527 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Huge unit with 3 bedrooms + a large den (sun room), with 1 full bath & 1 half bath on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a shared large backyard, perfect for grilling & relaxing.
1 Unit Available
5211 North East River Road
5211 North East River Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
RARE TO FIND LARGE, 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON TOP FLOOR. ALL NICE SIZE ROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS. REMODELED BATH, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR, 2 STORAGES,1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT, MORE ON THE STREET IF NEEDED...
1 Unit Available
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building.
1 Unit Available
8557 West WINNEMAC Avenue
8557 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHOWINGS START ON 07/15/2020. KEY FEATURES: Excellent area. Excellent building. Clean unit. Purely residential area. Tenant only pays for electricity. Garden unit. One parking space.
1 Unit Available
8523 West Winnemac Avenue
8523 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Deluxe 2 Flat building, very spacious & well maintained 3BR, 1-1/2 bath second floor apartment. Newly painted and refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen and dining combo, laundry in the basement.
1 Unit Available
8367 West Berwyn Avenue
8367 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice, bright 3 bedroom apartment in a clean, quiet, smoke-free building. Freshly painted. Great location. Close to LA Fitness, O'Hare Airport, Blue Line, Expressway, Forrest Preserve, Restaurants, Shopping and easy street parking.
Results within 1 mile of O'Hare
1 Unit Available
500 Higgins Road
500 West Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
Move right into this sharp condo! Remodeled with new floors, updated kitchen with decorative back splash, granite counter tops, new cabinets and eating area, new bathroom with new vanity, ceramic tile, heated floor.. Laundry hook up.
1 Unit Available
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Come see this energy efficient and well maintained home complete with a newer kitchen and appliances all nestled in Park Ridge's award winning school districts.
1 Unit Available
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.
1 Unit Available
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.
Results within 5 miles of O'Hare
Verified
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
12 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
28 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
