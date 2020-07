Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard guest suite hot tub

Inside your apartment, immediately it strikes you… the rooms seem boundless, surrounded by views that reach beyond all expectations. Lake Michigan, Water Tower Place, Oak Street Beach, The Chicago Art Institute, The John Hancock Building, Navy Pier and Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile are all within sight.McClurg Court Center’s dramatic twin 45-story towers offer all that you can imagine. Enjoy the convenience of our enclosed shopping concourse with a 24-hour convenience store, dry cleaner, bank, dental office, parking garage and complimentary business center. To help you stay in shape, you’ll need nothing more than our expansive fitness center where you can enjoy indoor swimming, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, massive sundeck and even indoor tennis courts! Choose from spacious, studios, convertibles, one and two bedroom apartment residences. Live the lifestyle you deserve at McClurg Court Center.