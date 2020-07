Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court on-site laundry cats allowed

Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.



Enjoy the convenience of grocery shopping and public transportation right around the corner. Vintage-inspired one, two and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring with sprawling layouts.



Heat, water, sewer and trash costs are included in rent!