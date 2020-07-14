All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Foster & Damen

Open Now until 6pm
5208 N Damen Ave · (773) 340-4343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5208 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5214DA3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 5208DA1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2008-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 2002-2 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 2000-2B · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foster & Damen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
5202-16 N. Damen / 2000-10 W. Foster is a corner building with tons of space, and all units are heat included.

This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.

Units include:

FREE Heat
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Assigned Building Engineer

\With some updated units having Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.

Nestled in Ravenswood on the cusp of Andersonville, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife are plentiful. Within just blocks you can enjoy Winnemac Park, Koval Distillery, Swedish American Museum, Chicago Magic Lounge, Hopleaf, multiple theatres, and so much more!

Getting around the city is easy with the Damen (#50) and Foster (#92) bus routes just steps away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located at the intersection of Foster & Damen.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arra

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foster & Damen have any available units?
Foster & Damen has 7 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Foster & Damen have?
Some of Foster & Damen's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foster & Damen currently offering any rent specials?
Foster & Damen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foster & Damen pet-friendly?
Yes, Foster & Damen is pet friendly.
Does Foster & Damen offer parking?
No, Foster & Damen does not offer parking.
Does Foster & Damen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foster & Damen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foster & Damen have a pool?
No, Foster & Damen does not have a pool.
Does Foster & Damen have accessible units?
No, Foster & Damen does not have accessible units.
Does Foster & Damen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foster & Damen has units with dishwashers.
