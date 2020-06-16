Everett Commons

Amenities
Completely Renovated - Everything New - Kitchen & Bathroom - All New Plumbing & Electrical Throughout - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Counter tops - Refinished Hardwood Floors
True 4-room large one bedroom apartment with separate dining room; livingroom, open kitchen with peninsula countertop seating area.
Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)
HEAT INCLUDED
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed
Parking: Street
Laundry Room
Bicycle Room
Steps from Museum of Science and Industry
Minutes to University of Chicago
Walk Two Minutes to Lake
Online Bill Pay
Heat and Water included
Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building
$50 application fee for each applicant
$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)
no security deposit
cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions