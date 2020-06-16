Everett Commons

Amenities

Completely Renovated - Everything New - Kitchen & Bathroom - All New Plumbing & Electrical Throughout - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Counter tops - Refinished Hardwood Floors



True 4-room large one bedroom apartment with separate dining room; livingroom, open kitchen with peninsula countertop seating area.



Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)

SMALL MANAGEMENT COMPANY



HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO



GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING



NEAR TRANSPORTATION



HEAT INCLUDED



KEY FEATURES:



Lease Duration: 1 Year



Pets Policy: Pets Allowed



Parking: Street



Laundry Room



Bicycle Room



Steps from Museum of Science and Industry



Minutes to University of Chicago



Walk Two Minutes to Lake



Online Bill Pay



Heat and Water included



Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building



$50 application fee for each applicant



$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)



no security deposit



cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions