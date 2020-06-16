All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
Everett Commons
Everett Commons

5515 South Everett Avenue · (847) 626-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5515 South Everett Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Completely Renovated - Everything New - Kitchen & Bathroom - All New Plumbing & Electrical Throughout - Stainless Steel Appliances - Quartz Counter tops - Refinished Hardwood Floors

True 4-room large one bedroom apartment with separate dining room; livingroom, open kitchen with peninsula countertop seating area.

Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)
SMALL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO

GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING

SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

NEAR TRANSPORTATION

HEAT INCLUDED

KEY FEATURES:

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed

Parking: Street

Laundry Room

Bicycle Room

Steps from Museum of Science and Industry

Minutes to University of Chicago

Walk Two Minutes to Lake

Online Bill Pay

Heat and Water included

Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building

$50 application fee for each applicant

$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)

no security deposit

cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Everett Commons have any available units?
Everett Commons has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Everett Commons have?
Some of Everett Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Everett Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Everett Commons isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Everett Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Everett Commons is pet friendly.
Does Everett Commons offer parking?
Yes, Everett Commons does offer parking.
Does Everett Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Everett Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Everett Commons have a pool?
No, Everett Commons does not have a pool.
Does Everett Commons have accessible units?
No, Everett Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Everett Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Everett Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
