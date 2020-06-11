All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Edgewater Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Edgewater Gardens
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

Edgewater Gardens

6100 North Winthrop Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6100 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Edgewater features beautiful hardwood flooring, original restored crown molding, expresso kitchen cabinets w/ granite counter tops & deep under mount sink, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave, high ceilings, and a spacious living room with fireplace entertainment area. Pet Friendly! Laundry On Site! Heat Included! Building features a fitness room and bike storage. Within walking distance to Whole Foods & Jewel, the beach, Granville CTA Red Line stop,amazing restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgewater Gardens have any available units?
Edgewater Gardens has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewater Gardens have?
Some of Edgewater Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater Gardens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater Gardens offer parking?
No, Edgewater Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Edgewater Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edgewater Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater Gardens have a pool?
No, Edgewater Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Edgewater Gardens have accessible units?
No, Edgewater Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewater Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Edgewater Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2318 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2318 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
7028 S Clyde
7028 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity