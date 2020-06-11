Edgewater Gardens

Amenities

This newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Edgewater features beautiful hardwood flooring, original restored crown molding, expresso kitchen cabinets w/ granite counter tops & deep under mount sink, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave, high ceilings, and a spacious living room with fireplace entertainment area. Pet Friendly! Laundry On Site! Heat Included! Building features a fitness room and bike storage. Within walking distance to Whole Foods & Jewel, the beach, Granville CTA Red Line stop,amazing restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.