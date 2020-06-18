All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Bel-Harbor Condominiums.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Bel-Harbor Condominiums
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

Bel-Harbor Condominiums

420 W Belmont Ave · (847) 704-0106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 27C-W · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
WAVE is Lakeview's newest apartment - Property Id: 287690

community located on Belmont Avenue and features studio, convertible, one and two-bedroom apartments. Located across from Belmont Harbor, you are steps away from Lake Michigan and have easy access to Lakeshore Drive. Your exclusive experience at WAVE begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you'll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. WAVE amenities include a 30th floor rooftop deck, heated indoor swimming pool and premier social lounge. WAVE apartment homes include a contemporary mid-century modern inspired design with a refined aesthetic, entirely renovated and brand new.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287690
Property Id 287690

(RLNE5807401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have any available units?
Bel-Harbor Condominiums has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have?
Some of Bel-Harbor Condominiums's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bel-Harbor Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Bel-Harbor Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bel-Harbor Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Bel-Harbor Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums offer parking?
No, Bel-Harbor Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bel-Harbor Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Bel-Harbor Condominiums has a pool.
Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Bel-Harbor Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Bel-Harbor Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bel-Harbor Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bel-Harbor Condominiums?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity