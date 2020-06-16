9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County

Amenities

pet friendly garage

CHICAGO (Cook County): Large 2 bedroom 1 bath house! - Nice 2 BR, 1 BA located in Chicago, IL near 98th and Halsted is a must-see. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Unfinished basement can be used for storage. Large yard with detached garage. Great neighborhood with a park a few blocks away. Near I-57, I-94, Halsted, and 95th, Red Line. Nearby Schools include Harlan Community Academy High School, Evers Elementary School, & Fernwood Elementary School.



Potential Applicant,

Thank you for your interest in this property. The fastest way to schedule an in person showing is to visit the company website www.ARPS.com and apply for this unit online.

ARPS proudly participates in the Housing Choice Voucher Program and currently isn't working with outside brokers.

If you're having issues applying online kindly reach out to DieterleREAdvisors@gmail.com for assistance.



Please see the screening requirements below:



*Everyone 18 or older will need to qualify and place an application with an app fee of $35 per applicant that is nonrefundable.

*No evictions or broken leases in the last 5yrs (NO EXCEPTIONS) This also includes nonpayment of rent that resulted in a

court filing before payment was made.

*No money owed to another landlord within any time frame

*No open Bankruptcy

*No outstanding utility bills

*No back owed child support not being garnished from a paycheck

*Pet restrictions

*Income must be provable on a check stub and net income must be at least 2.5 the rent amount



No Pets Allowed



