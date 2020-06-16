All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County

9814 South Eggleston Avenue · (708) 831-3308 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9814 South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHICAGO (Cook County): Large 2 bedroom 1 bath house! - Nice 2 BR, 1 BA located in Chicago, IL near 98th and Halsted is a must-see. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Unfinished basement can be used for storage. Large yard with detached garage. Great neighborhood with a park a few blocks away. Near I-57, I-94, Halsted, and 95th, Red Line. Nearby Schools include Harlan Community Academy High School, Evers Elementary School, & Fernwood Elementary School.

Potential Applicant,
Thank you for your interest in this property. The fastest way to schedule an in person showing is to visit the company website www.ARPS.com and apply for this unit online.
ARPS proudly participates in the Housing Choice Voucher Program and currently isn't working with outside brokers.
If you're having issues applying online kindly reach out to DieterleREAdvisors@gmail.com for assistance.

Please see the screening requirements below:

*Everyone 18 or older will need to qualify and place an application with an app fee of $35 per applicant that is nonrefundable.
*No evictions or broken leases in the last 5yrs (NO EXCEPTIONS) This also includes nonpayment of rent that resulted in a
court filing before payment was made.
*No money owed to another landlord within any time frame
*No open Bankruptcy
*No outstanding utility bills
*No back owed child support not being garnished from a paycheck
*Pet restrictions
*Income must be provable on a check stub and net income must be at least 2.5 the rent amount

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3005709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have any available units?
9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County currently offering any rent specials?
9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County pet-friendly?
Yes, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County is pet friendly.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County offer parking?
Yes, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does offer parking.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have a pool?
No, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does not have a pool.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have accessible units?
No, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does not have accessible units.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have units with dishwashers?
No, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County have units with air conditioning?
No, 9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County does not have units with air conditioning.
