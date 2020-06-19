All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 950 Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
950 Addison
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

950 Addison

950 W Addison St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

950 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic three bedroom plus den/office, one bath in the heart of Wrigleyville, one block from Wrigley Field and great shops, cafes, nightlife and the Red Line! This unit features hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, tall ceilings, great light, separate living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace with mantle, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, 1600 SF and more! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Addison have any available units?
950 Addison has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Addison have?
Some of 950 Addison's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Addison currently offering any rent specials?
950 Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Addison pet-friendly?
No, 950 Addison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 950 Addison offer parking?
No, 950 Addison does not offer parking.
Does 950 Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Addison have a pool?
No, 950 Addison does not have a pool.
Does 950 Addison have accessible units?
No, 950 Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Addison has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 950 Addison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity