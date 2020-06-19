950 Addison

Amenities

Fantastic three bedroom plus den/office, one bath in the heart of Wrigleyville, one block from Wrigley Field and great shops, cafes, nightlife and the Red Line! This unit features hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, built-in microwave, gas oven/range, tall ceilings, great light, separate living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace with mantle, spacious bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, 1600 SF and more! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease