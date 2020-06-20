All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 926 W George St 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
926 W George St 1R
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

926 W George St 1R

926 W George St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

926 W George St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great location 2 Bedroom in Lake View!! - Property Id: 281713

This apartment is located in a three story walkup building. Its totally updated with refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and gets great natural sunlight! The building is literally just steps to the Wellington and Diversey elevated train stations, countless great bars and restaurants, grocery stores, shopping locations, cafes, and gyms. No security deposit required, and pets allowed. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago and professionally managed by Peak Properties

Availability: 6/1
Price: $2250
Address: 926 W George

Amenities:
Hardwood floors,
Central Heat & A/C
In-Unit W/D
SS Appliances
Great Natural Lighting
Convenient location!
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!! PLEASE DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281713
Property Id 281713

(RLNE5848295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 W George St 1R have any available units?
926 W George St 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 W George St 1R have?
Some of 926 W George St 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 W George St 1R currently offering any rent specials?
926 W George St 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 W George St 1R pet-friendly?
No, 926 W George St 1R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 926 W George St 1R offer parking?
No, 926 W George St 1R does not offer parking.
Does 926 W George St 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 W George St 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 W George St 1R have a pool?
No, 926 W George St 1R does not have a pool.
Does 926 W George St 1R have accessible units?
No, 926 W George St 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 926 W George St 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 W George St 1R has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College