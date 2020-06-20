926 W George St 1R

Amenities

Great location 2 Bedroom in Lake View!! - Property Id: 281713



This apartment is located in a three story walkup building. Its totally updated with refinished hardwood floors, central heat and air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and gets great natural sunlight! The building is literally just steps to the Wellington and Diversey elevated train stations, countless great bars and restaurants, grocery stores, shopping locations, cafes, and gyms. No security deposit required, and pets allowed. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago and professionally managed by Peak Properties



Availability: 6/1

Price: $2250

Address: 926 W George



