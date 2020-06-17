All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

925 W Newport Ave 1

925 West Newport Avenue · (773) 807-4543
Location

925 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 925 W Newport Ave - Property Id: 298299

This unit has glossy hardwood floors throughout, a large dining area, and a roomy living room with a welcoming wood burning fireplace. The three large bedrooms easily accommodate any size bed. Restored pocket doors, built-in china hutch, and two full bathrooms with unique ceramic work make this the perfect historic apartment. The unit has modern conveniences such as central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and on-site laundry.
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298299
Property Id 298299

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have any available units?
925 W Newport Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have?
Some of 925 W Newport Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 W Newport Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
925 W Newport Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 W Newport Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 W Newport Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 925 W Newport Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 W Newport Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 925 W Newport Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 925 W Newport Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 W Newport Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 W Newport Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
