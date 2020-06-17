925 W Newport Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 925 W Newport Ave - Property Id: 298299



This unit has glossy hardwood floors throughout, a large dining area, and a roomy living room with a welcoming wood burning fireplace. The three large bedrooms easily accommodate any size bed. Restored pocket doors, built-in china hutch, and two full bathrooms with unique ceramic work make this the perfect historic apartment. The unit has modern conveniences such as central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and on-site laundry.

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298299

Property Id 298299



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5847675)