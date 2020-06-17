All apartments in Chicago
924 N Winchester Ave G
924 N Winchester Ave G

924 North Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

924 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Coach House 1 bedroom in East Village !! - Property Id: 235566

Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting East Village, with one of the best local shopping, dining, and art scenes in the city. This coach house ground level unit offers a large living space, tile flooring, modern kitchen, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared yard.
It is a half-mile to a Mariano's grocery store and Chicago buses provide a quick connection to Blue Line trains to downtown and O'Hare.

Availability: 8/1
Price: $1450
Location: 924 N Winchester

-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235566
Property Id 235566

(RLNE5822676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 N Winchester Ave G have any available units?
924 N Winchester Ave G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 N Winchester Ave G have?
Some of 924 N Winchester Ave G's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 N Winchester Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
924 N Winchester Ave G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 N Winchester Ave G pet-friendly?
No, 924 N Winchester Ave G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 924 N Winchester Ave G offer parking?
No, 924 N Winchester Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 924 N Winchester Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 N Winchester Ave G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 N Winchester Ave G have a pool?
No, 924 N Winchester Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 924 N Winchester Ave G have accessible units?
No, 924 N Winchester Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 924 N Winchester Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 N Winchester Ave G has units with dishwashers.
