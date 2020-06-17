924 N Winchester Ave G

Amenities
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Coach House 1 bedroom in East Village !! - Property Id: 235566
Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting East Village, with one of the best local shopping, dining, and art scenes in the city. This coach house ground level unit offers a large living space, tile flooring, modern kitchen, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared yard.
It is a half-mile to a Mariano's grocery store and Chicago buses provide a quick connection to Blue Line trains to downtown and O'Hare.
Availability: 8/1
Price: $1450
Location: 924 N Winchester
Apartment Amenities
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fan
Dishwasher
Gas Range
Microwave
Yard
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235566
