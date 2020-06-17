924 N Winchester Ave G

Amenities

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Coach House 1 bedroom in East Village !! - Property Id: 235566



Immerse yourself in Chicago's hip and exciting East Village, with one of the best local shopping, dining, and art scenes in the city. This coach house ground level unit offers a large living space, tile flooring, modern kitchen, central A/C, in-unit laundry, and shared yard.

It is a half-mile to a Mariano's grocery store and Chicago buses provide a quick connection to Blue Line trains to downtown and O'Hare.



Availability: 8/1

Price: $1450

Location: 924 N Winchester



Apartment Amenities

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fan

Dishwasher

Gas Range

Microwave

Yard

Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer

-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235566

