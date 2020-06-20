All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:43 PM

916 West Grace Street

916 W Grace St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1878988
Location

916 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MUST SEE 2 BEDROOM IN LAKEVIEW AVAIL JUNE 1ST
Fantastic location! Nicely updated Wrigleyville vintage building. This 2 bedroom unit features granite counters, large deck space, updated bathroom, separate dining area, hardwood floors & decorative fireplace with original woodwork. laundry in building. Outstanding location! Easy access to lake front, Wrigley, restaurants, nightlife, grocery, EL and much more! Available June 1st.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 West Grace Street have any available units?
916 West Grace Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 West Grace Street have?
Some of 916 West Grace Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 West Grace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 916 West Grace Street offer parking?
No, 916 West Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 West Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 916 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 916 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
