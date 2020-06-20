916 West Grace Street

Amenities
MUST SEE 2 BEDROOM IN LAKEVIEW AVAIL JUNE 1ST
Fantastic location! Nicely updated Wrigleyville vintage building. This 2 bedroom unit features granite counters, large deck space, updated bathroom, separate dining area, hardwood floors & decorative fireplace with original woodwork. laundry in building. Outstanding location! Easy access to lake front, Wrigley, restaurants, nightlife, grocery, EL and much more! Available June 1st.
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.