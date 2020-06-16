915 North La Salle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Perfectly situated at the cusp of the Gold Coast & Old Town, this circa 1876 home offers an extraordinary opportunity to live the life best lived! Much of the classic, features: custom spiral staircase connecting the three floors, exsquite millwork in the three fireplace mantels with beautiful glazed tiles, built-in cabinetry, and mouldings have withstood the test of time. Entering through the vestibule you arrive in the formal foyer, with the living room to one side and the dining room, leading to the large, recently remodeled, era appropriate, eat-in kitchen. The second floor is comprised of 2 bedrooms, a bath, family room and laundry. The third floor, beautifully lit by an original stain glass skylight, features two more bedrooms, a bath and access to the roof deck, which makes it the ideal master retreat. The full height basement is currently unfinished, with the exception of the gym, but offers a ton of storage. The extra long lot makes it possible to park 2-3 cars.. Close to everything