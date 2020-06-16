All apartments in Chicago
Location

915 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Perfectly situated at the cusp of the Gold Coast & Old Town, this circa 1876 home offers an extraordinary opportunity to live the life best lived! Much of the classic, features: custom spiral staircase connecting the three floors, exsquite millwork in the three fireplace mantels with beautiful glazed tiles, built-in cabinetry, and mouldings have withstood the test of time. Entering through the vestibule you arrive in the formal foyer, with the living room to one side and the dining room, leading to the large, recently remodeled, era appropriate, eat-in kitchen. The second floor is comprised of 2 bedrooms, a bath, family room and laundry. The third floor, beautifully lit by an original stain glass skylight, features two more bedrooms, a bath and access to the roof deck, which makes it the ideal master retreat. The full height basement is currently unfinished, with the exception of the gym, but offers a ton of storage. The extra long lot makes it possible to park 2-3 cars.. Close to everything

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 North La Salle Drive have any available units?
915 North La Salle Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 North La Salle Drive have?
Some of 915 North La Salle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 North La Salle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 North La Salle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 North La Salle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 915 North La Salle Drive offer parking?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 North La Salle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 North La Salle Drive have a pool?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 North La Salle Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 North La Salle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 North La Salle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
