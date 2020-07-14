All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 9100 S Dauphin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
9100 S Dauphin Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

9100 S Dauphin Ave

9100 S Dauphin Ave · (312) 313-8290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Chatham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9100 S Dauphin Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 9100 S Dauphin Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 10 unit building in Chatham, Chicago features pre-wired phone/cable, a dining room, hardwood floors, heat included, and high-end finishes. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Tuley Park, Walgreens, Garrett's Popcorn Shop, and PNC Bank. Commute easily via CTA Red Lines & ME Metra Electric at 91st Street, a stop just outside your front door! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have any available units?
9100 S Dauphin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have?
Some of 9100 S Dauphin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 S Dauphin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9100 S Dauphin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 S Dauphin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave offer parking?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have a pool?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have accessible units?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 S Dauphin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9100 S Dauphin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9100 S Dauphin Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Berteau Manor
4200 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity