9100 S Dauphin Ave

This 10 unit building in Chatham, Chicago features pre-wired phone/cable, a dining room, hardwood floors, heat included, and high-end finishes. Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Tuley Park, Walgreens, Garrett's Popcorn Shop, and PNC Bank. Commute easily via CTA Red Lines & ME Metra Electric at 91st Street, a stop just outside your front door! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule a showing!
