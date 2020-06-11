8856 South Lowe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is sharp & clean, & was recently modernized and updated. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes. The kitchen has modern 42" espresso-colored cabinets, featuring stainless steel & black appliances, granite countertops and beautiful backsplash tiles. The windows are newer, and the living room, gets filled with a perfect amount of sunlight, ideal for a nice gathering with some friends, or a quiet evening watching a film. The formal dining rooms is just as beautiful. The recently remodeled bathroom features a wall mounted sink and modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. There is a 2nd bathroom, also beautifully updated. The property has a small shared yard. Close to public transportation, shopping, parks, movie theater & more. No Deposit with good credit. 1 month deposit required, processing fee $100, Application $60 per person for anyone who is 18 years old or older, minimum credit score of 640.