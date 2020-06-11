All apartments in Chicago
8856 South Lowe Avenue

8856 South Lowe Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

8856 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is sharp & clean, & was recently modernized and updated. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes. The kitchen has modern 42" espresso-colored cabinets, featuring stainless steel & black appliances, granite countertops and beautiful backsplash tiles. The windows are newer, and the living room, gets filled with a perfect amount of sunlight, ideal for a nice gathering with some friends, or a quiet evening watching a film. The formal dining rooms is just as beautiful. The recently remodeled bathroom features a wall mounted sink and modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. There is a 2nd bathroom, also beautifully updated. The property has a small shared yard. Close to public transportation, shopping, parks, movie theater & more. No Deposit with good credit. 1 month deposit required, processing fee $100, Application $60 per person for anyone who is 18 years old or older, minimum credit score of 640.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have any available units?
8856 South Lowe Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have?
Some of 8856 South Lowe Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8856 South Lowe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8856 South Lowe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8856 South Lowe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue offer parking?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have a pool?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8856 South Lowe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8856 South Lowe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
