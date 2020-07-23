853 W Lill Ave C

Amenities
853 WEST Lill AVENUE, #C - Property Id: 314001
2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lincoln Park!
2 bedroom apartment on a quiet street close to all the action of Lincoln Park. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, large bedrooms, spacious floor plan. Laundry on-site. Close to DePaul, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/853-w-lill-ave-chicago-il-unit-c/314001
No Dogs Allowed
