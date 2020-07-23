853 W Lill Ave C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

853 WEST Lill AVENUE, #C - Property Id: 314001



2 Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Lincoln Park!

2 bedroom apartment on a quiet street close to all the action of Lincoln Park. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath, large bedrooms, spacious floor plan. Laundry on-site. Close to DePaul, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, transportation and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

No Dogs Allowed



