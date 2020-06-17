All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 851 W OAKDALE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
851 W OAKDALE
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:03 AM

851 W OAKDALE

851 West Oakdale Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

851 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful vintage 2 bed 1 bath + den available immediately!
Enjoy beautiful vintage features in this extra spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment with den and dedicated dining space. Could possibly be a three bedroom apartment --den/office space has room for a bed. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, roomy kitchen, dishwasher, FREE laundry in basement, shared outdoor space, and more! Available immediately. Great location close to restuarants, bars, shopping and night life! Available immediately. No pets, sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 W OAKDALE have any available units?
851 W OAKDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 851 W OAKDALE currently offering any rent specials?
851 W OAKDALE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 W OAKDALE pet-friendly?
No, 851 W OAKDALE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 851 W OAKDALE offer parking?
No, 851 W OAKDALE does not offer parking.
Does 851 W OAKDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 W OAKDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 W OAKDALE have a pool?
No, 851 W OAKDALE does not have a pool.
Does 851 W OAKDALE have accessible units?
No, 851 W OAKDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 851 W OAKDALE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 W OAKDALE has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 W OAKDALE have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 W OAKDALE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 851 W OAKDALE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
8148-56 S Ingleside
8148 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity