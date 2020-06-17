851 W OAKDALE

Amenities

Beautiful vintage 2 bed 1 bath + den available immediately!

Enjoy beautiful vintage features in this extra spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment with den and dedicated dining space. Could possibly be a three bedroom apartment --den/office space has room for a bed. Tall ceilings, hardwood floors, roomy kitchen, dishwasher, FREE laundry in basement, shared outdoor space, and more! Available immediately. Great location close to restuarants, bars, shopping and night life! Available immediately. No pets, sorry.