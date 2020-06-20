All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
850 West Margate
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

850 West Margate

850 West Margate Terrace · (773) 612-2388
Location

850 West Margate Terrace, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Live in beautiful Margate park right on the lake front amenities very near the Argyle El Stop and steps to the express buses downtown. The building is a 4+1 Mid-Rise with an elevator, storage and in building laundry. The unit features hardwood floors, plenty of sun-light and tons of closet space. There is a dressing area by the bathroom. Heat is included with water, exterior care and hot water. Its a short walk to Mariano's and the little Saigon cute Vietnamese area, restaurants, shopping and the new boutique coffee shops and restaurants. Please text Victor for a showing 2 units to choose from.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 West Margate have any available units?
850 West Margate has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West Margate have?
Some of 850 West Margate's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West Margate currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Margate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Margate pet-friendly?
No, 850 West Margate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 850 West Margate offer parking?
Yes, 850 West Margate does offer parking.
Does 850 West Margate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 West Margate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Margate have a pool?
No, 850 West Margate does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Margate have accessible units?
No, 850 West Margate does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Margate have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 West Margate does not have units with dishwashers.
