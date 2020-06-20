850 West Margate

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking

Live in beautiful Margate park right on the lake front amenities very near the Argyle El Stop and steps to the express buses downtown. The building is a 4+1 Mid-Rise with an elevator, storage and in building laundry. The unit features hardwood floors, plenty of sun-light and tons of closet space. There is a dressing area by the bathroom. Heat is included with water, exterior care and hot water. Its a short walk to Mariano's and the little Saigon cute Vietnamese area, restaurants, shopping and the new boutique coffee shops and restaurants. Please text Victor for a showing 2 units to choose from.



Terms: One year lease