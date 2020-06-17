Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage

847 West Agatite Avenue Apt #2N, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. NEW rehabbed 1 bedroom with stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher,granite counter tops, hardwood floors,ceiling fans. Pets welcome. Heat,water and trash included. Laundry room and bike storage in building. Close to the lake, transportation,shopping and restaurants. Off street Parking according to availability. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3540778 ]