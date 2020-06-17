All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
847 West Agatite Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

847 West Agatite Avenue

847 West Agatite Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 2N · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
847 West Agatite Avenue Apt #2N, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. NEW rehabbed 1 bedroom with stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher,granite counter tops, hardwood floors,ceiling fans. Pets welcome. Heat,water and trash included. Laundry room and bike storage in building. Close to the lake, transportation,shopping and restaurants. Off street Parking according to availability. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3540778 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 West Agatite Avenue have any available units?
847 West Agatite Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 West Agatite Avenue have?
Some of 847 West Agatite Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 West Agatite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
847 West Agatite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 West Agatite Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 West Agatite Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 847 West Agatite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 847 West Agatite Avenue does offer parking.
Does 847 West Agatite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 West Agatite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 West Agatite Avenue have a pool?
No, 847 West Agatite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 847 West Agatite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 847 West Agatite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 847 West Agatite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 West Agatite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
