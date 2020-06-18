842 S Clark

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga

Community Amenities Rooftop sundecks in each building Outdoor lounge with banquette seating, TVs, kitchen, built-in grills, fire pit and lush landscaping Outdoor kitchen and grilling area Full-service fitness center with private studio for yoga or fitness classes on demand 24-hour lounge with fireplace, TVs, billiards and foosball table Kitchen/lounge with coffee bar Tech lounge and private meeting room SilverIP Gigabit broadband Pool and BBQ area Sport court and multi-purpose green space Dog park and dog wash Two parking garages (one in each building) Electric car charging stations Bicycle storage Recycling center Apartment Features Gigabit broadband internet from Silver IP included Ten-foot ceilings with exposed concrete and spiral ductwork Wood flooring throughout* Elegant quartz countertops in kitchens and baths Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel GE ENERGY STAR appliances Carpet in bedrooms* Accent or exposed brick wall* Private balconies or terraces* Modern fixtures with gooseneck kitchen faucet & pull-down sprayer Undermount sinks in kitchens and baths Full-size stackable washers & dryers Programmable thermostats * In select apartment homes Pictures are of a 1 bedroom model unit, intended to show finishes. The floorplan is accurate. Clark at Polk



Terms: One year lease