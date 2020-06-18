All apartments in Chicago
842 S Clark
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

842 S Clark

842 South Clark Street · (312) 725-4061
Location

842 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Community Amenities Rooftop sundecks in each building Outdoor lounge with banquette seating, TVs, kitchen, built-in grills, fire pit and lush landscaping Outdoor kitchen and grilling area Full-service fitness center with private studio for yoga or fitness classes on demand 24-hour lounge with fireplace, TVs, billiards and foosball table Kitchen/lounge with coffee bar Tech lounge and private meeting room SilverIP Gigabit broadband Pool and BBQ area Sport court and multi-purpose green space Dog park and dog wash Two parking garages (one in each building) Electric car charging stations Bicycle storage Recycling center Apartment Features Gigabit broadband internet from Silver IP included Ten-foot ceilings with exposed concrete and spiral ductwork Wood flooring throughout* Elegant quartz countertops in kitchens and baths Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel GE ENERGY STAR appliances Carpet in bedrooms* Accent or exposed brick wall* Private balconies or terraces* Modern fixtures with gooseneck kitchen faucet & pull-down sprayer Undermount sinks in kitchens and baths Full-size stackable washers & dryers Programmable thermostats * In select apartment homes Pictures are of a 1 bedroom model unit, intended to show finishes. The floorplan is accurate. Clark at Polk

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 S Clark have any available units?
842 S Clark has a unit available for $2,412 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 S Clark have?
Some of 842 S Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 S Clark currently offering any rent specials?
842 S Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 S Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 S Clark is pet friendly.
Does 842 S Clark offer parking?
Yes, 842 S Clark does offer parking.
Does 842 S Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 S Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 S Clark have a pool?
Yes, 842 S Clark has a pool.
Does 842 S Clark have accessible units?
No, 842 S Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 842 S Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 S Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
